Cozy life sim Palia wants 200,000 players to crash its servers in July

If you’ve been shut out of Palia’s early tech tests so far, there’s an overwhelmingly good chance that this won’t be the case with the cozy MMO’s next alpha outing. Singularity Six announced that it’s welcoming in 200,000 testers to stress the servers for four hours on the afternoon of July 6th.

“We’re running our biggest concurrency test yet to see how Palia handles a huge number of online players. Concurrency, for those not immersed in the super-cool-and-definitely-not-nerdy Game Dev Lingo, essentially means ‘players logged in at the same time.’ And we’re hoping for a lot,” the studio said.

Singularity Six said that it’s sending out email invites through the end of the month for anyone who signs up on the site. It should be noted that this July 6th test will be under an NDA and that players should expect “a cozy multiplayer experience” along with “technical abnormalities™, visual bugs™, and maybe even A Return of The Void™.”