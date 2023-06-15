Blue Protocol, celebrating Japanese launch, still plans a western beta later this year

The Amazon team responsible for Blue Protocol’s upcoming Western release continues to be a day late, as last night the team released a message about the game’s Japanese launch from franchise lead Mike Zadorojny and executive producer Sokichi Shimooka. (It was a bit of a messy launch, as we noted yesterday morning.) Still, both messages are hopeful about taking players on a worldwide adventure in 2024, so at least it increasingly seems more likely that the release will be in the earlier part of the year.

Of course, you won’t have to wait for the full release to get your hands on the game, as the announcement also states that a closed beta is still planned for later in 2023 and more information will be available in an Amazon livestream planned for July. Since the launch announcement also mentions the post-launch Blitz Lancer class, it’s still an open question whether fans can expect the game to feature all of the content from the Japanese launch or not; we’ll just have to wait and see.