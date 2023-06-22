After half a year offline, Fractured’s early access is finally relaunching today

Putting its year-long stint under the Gamigo banner (and the associated corporate drama) fully behind it, Dynamight Studios has finally gotten its homebrew, Kickstarted MMORPG sandbox Fractured back online.

Well, sort of.

At 10 a.m. EDT this morning, the game technically threw open its doors for backers again, but it almost immediately ran into login problems, a fix for which currently has no ETA.

However, once it’s back up, players will be availing themselves of the rebuilt launcher and patcher and picking up the new patch that Dynamight has been working on during all the downtime.

“[T]he purpose of the upcoming test is to get feedback on the ton of new features and changes and test the stability of our new backend – this is not the ‘full’ relaunch (yet)! Like all time-limited tests, it will be followed by a world and character wipe.”

The studio also reminded players that founder packs and the store are back online; folks who previously bought a founder pack are able to transfer their data to play on the new setup.