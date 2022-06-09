Legends of Aria plans to de-list from Steam at the end of the month as part of its crypto relaunch

As you have no doubt learned by now in the event that you considered it relevant information, Legends of Aria is going to be relaunching as a crypto-based play-to-earn title in the not-too-distant future. However, some of you may have noticed how this could cause an issue, since the game is still listed on Steam, which has already stated that it will not permit crypto titles on its platform. “Ah, perhaps this will just be the home of the not-blockchain-infested Classic version of the game,” you concluded. But no, it turns out that the plan is just to delist Legends of Aria from the platform altogether.

Reaper Games founder and CEO Joseph Rubin posted a notice on the game’s official Discord server stating that the title would be delisted as part of the process of the relaunch. He went on to specify that players who still wished to access the game in the Classic version would be able to do so via a dedicated client downloaded from the game’s official website. So the down side is that if you are a Steam player, you’re going to have to migrate off the platform. The up side is, well, the data say there aren’t many of you. We would also like to take the time to remind everyone that Legends of Aria was a Kickstarted title that raised over $100,000 from invested fans when it was still Shards Online.

