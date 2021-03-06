Legends of Aria indefinitely delays patch, works on experimental server instead

We’ve certainly been wondering what’s happened to Legends of Aria, which went really quiet in the early part of 2021 here. The last we heard, Citadel Studios had promised some sort of update or announcement for this fantasy MMO while working on a survival RPG called The End.
Well, wait no longer: Citadel just posted an immediate roadmap for Legends of Aria’s development, saying that while the small team’s been “hindered” during the pandemic year, it has a few items of note to share — and it’s not all good news.
The studio announced that it’s delaying the Point 11 patch (with work on Outlands, Necromancy, and pet skills) “indefinitely” due to temporary downsizing. Instead, Citadel polled the community and is refocusing on other areas, such as revisiting the faction system and opening the community admin program to the public.
Legends of Aria is also going to get an “experimental server” called The Forge that will be smaller and offer a more meaningful experience. “To prepare for the launch of this server, we will be revisiting the map of Celador and creating a smaller, more intimate play area designed to encourage cooperation,” Citadel said.
Translation: The PKs couldn’t find enough victims, so we’re going to make it easier for them.
Yep, all eight of them remaining might have something to do with one another.
I just feel like the LoA devs missed what made UO—and let’s not pretend LoA wasn’t meant to be UO 1.5—fun for the average player. Yeah, it’s a tough needle to thread, but I feel like they just had some weird tendencies, such as making new content significantly more difficult than old, ‘forcing’ a rares market, overemphasis on group play, and specifically tailoring game systems (and even the map itself) to ‘balance’ PvP. Everything ended up feeling staged—like there was a right and wrong way to play in the sandbox, and the game kept nudging you towards the ‘right’ way.
I guess they tried to build what UO became (in the late 90’s), instead of building a world and letting the players decide what it became, as UO did. Oh well.
That and the changing of directions is what ended any chance they had of succeeding. They gave their early supporters whiplash by doing that. I know I kind of checked out after a few of them myself.
Logged into the player run shards UO and Hope a few times but think I’m pretty much done with the game and the company as a whole.
Yeah, the flip flops were a big problem, and the root cause of them will doom the game going forward. The ruleset flip flops were a result of the devs hanging out in the Discord and getting caught up in certain narratives pushed by a handful of lurkers. Now they’ve come right out and said their new direction is based on what the lurkers want and their new, paid server will effectively be designed by those same people? Color me skeptical.
I’m also skeptical that Legends of Ultima will ever release their Britannia map/new game. They teased the launch for Spring 2020 and…yeah, didn’t happen. There’s only been one patch to test since July, and it was a balance pass for the existing server—not new map/server content.
I’m not surprised. It always seemed odd to me that they thought they could just copy UO when even Richard Garriott couldn’t do anything more than toss around the word ‘Avatar’. I think the LoU devs just lost interest when LoA died, despite their claims that there was a ‘plan’ and the loss of LoA somehow wouldn’t affect LoU. Sure.