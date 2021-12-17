Kickstarter MMORPG Crowfall was just acquired by Mythgard publisher Monumental

So, who had “Crowfall gets bought out” on the ol’ end-of-the-year bingo card? Did you also have “and the announcement gets made at 7:20 p.m. EST on the Friday night before Christmas break” on that card? Because both things are going down this fine Friday evening!
According to the press release that hit our inbox, ArtCraft has sold Crowfall to Monumental. Monumental is a studio also located in Austin, Texas, just like ArtCraft; it’s known chiefly for publishing the highly rated but low-pop CCG Mythgard, which it apparently picked up and rescued from maintenance mode earlier this fall. It doesn’t look as though ArtCraft itself was bought, which would presumably mean ArtCraft’s second game will continue on in development, though ArtCraft’s Gordon Walton will apparently be “joining the Monumental team as part of this transition.” On Twitter, the companies are promising a “long-term development roadmap” that we’ll certainly be covering when it materializes.
Crowfall, of course, is an MMORPG that was Kickstarted back in 2015 and launched this past summer, though it’s struggled visibly to maintain a playerbase since. In fact, last week, players were circulating an alleged internal investor report that suggested the game had performed well below expectations and that the studio was exploring all its options, including sunsetting the game and finding ways to “make it attractive as an acquisition target.” The latter option appears to have been successful.
Here’s the key part of the press release:
“Monumental today announced the acquisition of Crowfall, the PvP-focused Thronewar MMO that launched in July of this year, from independent game developer ArtCraft Entertainment. Starting today, the operations transition will take place immediately with no interruption to the game service.
“Our team is excited to join Monumental as they share our passion for Crowfall and commitment to its future,” explained ArtCraft President and Executive Producer Gordon Walton. “Monumental sees this as more than a unique and compelling game; it’s an online platform designed around player interaction and a perfect platform for experimentation. Monumental is committing the resources to help Crowfall reach its full potential. I’m personally and professionally excited to be joining the Monumental team as part of this transition.”
“As an early backer and avid player through its development, I could not be more pleased to welcome Crowfall to the Monumental family,” said Monty Kerr, Chief Executive Officer of Monumental. “Gordon brings an extraordinary team of talented and creative developers, as well as decades of experience building and operating MMOs. As a combined team, we are well positioned to fully realize Crowfall’s lofty ambitions.””
“I told him that his list was great, and we’d love to be able to try a lot of those ideas, but that we just didn’t have the resources, i.e. the time or money, to do it. He thought about that for a while, and then came back to me with a proposal: he wanted his company to buy Crowfall, hire the team, and take the game back into development. Go back to working on the promise of Crowfall: a dynamic online world with real conflict, where players decide the fate of the world. I’ve said it before, many times: ArtCraft is not a giant corporation with unlimited resources. In truth, his proposal offered a number of things that, frankly, were otherwise off the table. Not only would it keep the game running and the team employed, but it would offer a chance to re-energize it. New ideas, new energy, and more resources than ACE could bring to bear. So, after much discussion with our board of directors, we accepted his proposal. The company that was ArtCraft is being split down the middle. Gordon and Blair and the Crowfall team will be joining Monumental. Josef and I will be working on a new game (that we started with completely separate funding, by the way) and keeping the newer folks who were hired for that project.”
Kerr also posted a note to fans.
“I love Crowfall. I especially love the idea of Crowfall. I was a Sapphire Patron of the Kickstarter campaign (and still looking forward to getting my Baron title). Todd and his early team crashed in my office in downtown Austin until they found office space. I played every release and I’m still playing. I plan to play Crowfall for many, many years to come. As always, I’m blown away with what Todd and Gordon and their team built. I’ll also be the first to admit that I couldn’t have built Crowfall. But I can finish it, expand it, and make sure this unique and amazing game has found its forever home.”
Updated with the statements from Coleman and Kerr. The short version is it sounds like Kerr is a fellow dev and a superfan of the game who has some big ideas for saving it, with the financial backing of an Austin company that seems to specialize in reviving and publishing waning titles.
I sincerely hope this is a win-win for the players, devs, and new owners.
Again, thank you Bree for your dedication as a journalist.
Thinking they bought it for the assets and concepts, so they can make another game.
I mean, there really is no future for Crowfall where it makes good money. Its just not a good game, and anything short of a complete redesign is going to change that.
Well, not on PC but there is a possibility for it to be turned into “free” mobile game with heavy monetization through various “time saving conveniences” and cosmetics, with a potential to bring acceptable level of income. Maybe ArtCraft weren’t willing (or weren’t able to, due to financial situation) to do that and new owners are willing and able to gamble on that.
In any case, it would be interesting to wait and see how this game will end up after a year or so.
ah yes, mobile… I try to forget about that because its a plague on the game design industry.
Every step forward in progress people make on PC/consoles, is quickly outdone by gamers on mobile.
Wow, didn’t see this one coming! I hope this means Crowfall will have enough backing to fix itself before having to just sunset due to lack of funding.
Edit: Posted this right before the update came through.
So ArtCraft executive dudes got lucky and found rich idiots willing to buy their unfinished mess for (most likely) a significant amount of money. Money which would probably now allow ArtCraft executives to take a break then maybe start a new project, or retire and and just chill for the rest of their lives. Either way, good for ArtCraft and much better outcome than slowly putting this game on life support and shutting it down themselves ;-)
Cynicism aside, do you honestly think that a small mobile studio purchased a small PC MMO for enough money for the founders to retire on?
Hey, it’s still theoretically possible, we don’t know the amount of money Monumental paid for it. Maybe the owners have $100’s of millions which they acquired from other sources (not including their mobile game) ;-)
Greaterdivinity and Rndomuser- I’m naturally snarky AF (see soul comment), but this condition blinds me to opportunities. Sincerely hoping this save for Crowfall works out for the best.
Honestly, Walton and Coleman have been making bank in the industry so long that they could’ve retired themselves a very long time ago if that were the aim. That’s never really the issue with these folks. It’s always about raising enough to pay whole teams.
Maybe they won’t retire and will continue on with their next project, it’s still good for them that they got lucky and found people willing to buy this (potentially unrecoverable) mess of a game.
Well somebody at ArtCraft owes the devil their soul… still a nice Xmas wish come true!
Heh, I just sent a tip about this! The timing is definitely fairly sketch (seriously, stop thinking that nobody will notice “late Friday announcements” and trying to bury ‘bad news’! It’s literally never worked, not even as a plot device in 80’s/90’s dramas! Media are ALWAYS looking for the late Friday news that companies want to bury, drop that shit in the middle of the day in the middle of the week where it’s more likely to go unnoticed or get pushed down the blogroll by other news quickly!) but I genuinely hope this is good news.
Monumental looks like they ahve a few mobile games with a focus on CCG style games. Never heard of them and only seen a few of their games in passing, so I don’t have any opinion outside of, “They’re a smaller mobile studio.” which is a bit of an odd fit for Crowfall.
But hopefully they can bring in some additional money/resources to continue to improve and grow the game while Artcraft gets some cash/reduced operating expenses that might help them retain the rest of their staff and flesh out new games.
Edit – https://www.reddit.com/r/crowfall/comments/rivmzv/crowfall_mmo_bought_by_independent_game_studio/
From this dudes post
“The CEO of the publishing company was in the official Discord of Crowfall answering questions, he said that they are putting in more capital and are hiring more devs.”
That’s pretty rad if true. Both the CEO (even of a smaller company) dropping into Discord to chat with the plebs and if they really are going to be spending more against it. I should play this some more at some point.
Thank you GD, I think you sent it just as I hit publish :D Yeah, I have nowhere to be on a Friday night before Xmas during omicron, so you know I’m sitting here ready to write up this shit. :P
I hope they’re really going to develop and try to save it and this isn’t just some trick way of pawning off an asset to a friendly local studio on the cheap for writeoffs or something.
Edit – and yup I’m going through the Discord now, gonna throw it all in as an update. They got Blair onboard so I’m happy.
Your dedication/lack of options is much appreciated!