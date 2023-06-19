Dual Universe elaborates on Update 1.4’s PvE mission requirements and PvP adjustments

Since the introduction of PvE missions is a big ticket item in Dual Universe’s June 20th update, it would make sense that Novaquark is doing its level best to give players as much information as possible ahead of their arrival. That leads to a new forum thread all about what to expect from missions.

The post takes a very close look at almost everything about taking a PvE mission, as it explains what UI element to use, elaborates on equipment restrictions on all tiers, and provides a few tips on reading UI elements, planning where to place an entry portal, and readying for close quarters combat.

Of course, as the devs noted in a recent livestream, the new update is also bringing a gaggle of PvP adjustments as well, which were granted their own forum thread. The post opens with a broad overview of changes including recalculated hit-and-miss formulas, tweaks to shield behavior, changes to weapon tracking that considers damage evasion for smaller craft, and double hit points for Honeycomb, followed by a drill-down of some item specifics.