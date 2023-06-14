Dual Universe dates Update 1.4’s release for June 20

Fans of Dual Universe can now say that they are less than a week away from the spaceship sandbox from getting its next content update. Novaquark has announced that Update 1.4 is headed to the game on Tuesday, June 20th, with all of its features in tow, including PvE missions, reworked versions of the planets Sicari and Sinnen, three new alien core units that grant access to all of the plasma goodies the game offers, and support for joysticks and gamepads.

Many of these features were shown off in a livestream yesterday, when the devs showed off new quality-of-life features related to keymapping and import/export of keybind options, took a quick look at the returned planets, previewed a PvE mission, and briefly discussed “quite extensive” PvP updates that touch all weapons, shields, ammo, certain build parts, and much more; the tweaks amount to roughly seven pages’ worth of changes according to the devs. A full changelog will be published when the update goes live, though the team will try to get release notes out earlier if possible.

