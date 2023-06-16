Chronicles of Elyria dev insists it will ‘return as a full-fledged MMO in no time’

Speaking of crowdfunded MMOs that ended up being a major disappointment (and the subject of a backer lawsuit), Chronicles of Elyria apparently hasn’t given up the ghost yet. In a new highly technical dev blog, creator Jeromy Walsh claims that he’s making progress on building the game’s “foundation” (the game engine) and “construction cranes” (network platform).

“Currently, my focus is centered entirely on CoE’s engineering,” Walsh reported. “As of now, I’m pleased to share that I’m almost done with the server-side game engine.” He further claims that the project to make both Chronicles of Elyria and Kingdoms of Elyria viable products are inching forward: “[Chronicles of Elyria] will return as a full-fledged MMO in no time, now boasting more features and functionality than ever.”

Walsh also reiterated that he’s dedicated to seeing this through, saying, “And yes, I occasionally receive messages from individuals advising me to give up and abandon the project. But I can’t — even if I wanted to. It’s Soulbound. I will persist until it’s done. One stone, one building block, one play test at a time, until the mission is accomplished and the studio’s commitments are fulfilled.”

Readers will know that Walsh has been making similar proclamations for the last couple of years, but development updates have been bogged down in what is clearly foundational work – a far cry from what gamers were promised for their money back in 2016.

