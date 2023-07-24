Chronicles of Elyria claims its Soulborn Engine ‘is a functional MMO engine once again’

It’s time for yet another monthly progress report out of Chronicles of Elyria’s Jeromy Walsh, who has offered more granular updates to the originally pitched MMORPG and its side piece Kingdoms of Elyria, and most of this month’s write-up is about the Soulborn Engine.

Much of the update once more focuses on backend tech and moving through the scope document that’s been referenced before. This time around, there are videos showing internal load tests of the Soulbound Engine in action, which show improved framerate performance with loads of entities in place; the tests themselves are merely roughly mapped landmasses with single blips to denote actors and static items, but the demonstrations show off smooth framerates and the ability to have multiple instances of the same game world.

This all is being heralded by Walsh as a big step forward for COE and KOE as he asks for players to envision what’s possible against what’s being demonstrated while also taking a victory lap.



“The platform intended to host COE and KOE is a functional MMO engine once again. […] A world like Elyria can only exist once it runs as a separate entity from the client, capable of performing all the above calculations in real-time in a fully distributed environment. And now we’re there. In many ways, this is the tipping point for the rapid advancement of COE as an MMO.”

In terms of what’s next, Walsh hints that he can now begin work on actual game mechanics instead of backend tech, but he also points out that the next blog post will likely be shorter owing to less time for development due to family visits, the July 4th weekend, and August being an overall shorter month. Despite this, he celebrates another plodding step forward in a game’s movement that was already beleaguered to begin with. And in case you’re somehow still wondering whether you can play? No, no you can’t. The whole recap of this drama is tucked down below for those who’ve forgotten.

source: official site , thanks to Felix for the tip!

