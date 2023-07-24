Ubisoft warns inactive accounts of games library deletion as first quarter sales see a slight dip

You know what’s a super great and smart method to get customers to keep coming back to your launcher and storefront? Warning them that failure to login will see their entire digital games library lost to the ether. That incredulous bit of market savvy is literally being employed by Ubisoft, as highlighted by one gamer by the name of PC_enjoyer on Twitter.

The Twitter account shares an image of an official Ubisoft email that warns PC_enjoyer that their inactive account has been suspended and will be permanently deleted within 30 days, which will also mean that any games purchased on the associated account go away.

A reply from Ubisoft Support not only confirms the email is legit but also tries to tamp down alarm. “You can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within the 30 days (since receiving the email pictured) and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email,” the reply reads. “We certainly do not want you to lose access to your games or account.”



On the subject of Ubisoft’s business moves, the company’s first quarter financial report shows that net sales are down by 9% year-over-year, though CEO Yves Guillemot says the company “delivered a better-than-expected performance” and called attention to “progress on [Ubisoft’s] two-pillar strategy of reaching a significantly larger audience and growing our recurring revenues.”

Meanwhile, The Division 2 is talking up LGBTQ+ representation, highlighting several characters’ backstories and narrative tidbits both in-game and in associated stories and novels. The subject of representation is also the focus of an in-studio podcast that’s available below.