Star Citizen kitbashes a hovertank together and talks about vehicle creation in livestream

We’ll start with a bit of a vocabulary lesson just in case that headline confuses you: Kitbashing is a term usually used in tabletop minis and model figure circles to reference putting together different parts to create a new model, and that term describes what was done during the latest livestream from Star Citizen. Or to reference the video’s title, they were making ship up.

The stream brought on concept artist Alberto Petronio, who went into Blender to create a vision of an Origin-styled hovertank using basic shapes and several pre-baked assets (hence the kitbashing reference). Along the way, Petronio talked about his work on SC, confirmed work on two more unannounced vehicles in the pipeline, and discussed how this demonstrated kind of design process is often used to concept vehicles for Chris Roberts’ approval, after which further fleshing out is done. Petronio even had time to make a second quick-and-dirty tank.

This broadcast doesn’t really have a lot of new information to provide, and the devs admitted it was just a “fun concept” to use for the studio’s regular weekly show, so it’s quite literally filler content. However you feel about that, the full broadcast is below, along with the usual summary from The Noobifier.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
