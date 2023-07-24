MMO and gaming companies enjoy some fun ribbing Twitter’s needless X rebranding stunt

If you woke up today and saw your little blue bird logo on Twitter replaced with what is reportedly a letter X from the public domain, you might have also seen the related “Welcome to X” and “TwitterX” trending topics. Sprinkled among the outrage, the weird horny posts, and references to a certain NSFW website, you might have seen plenty of MMO, multiplayer, and gaming companies having a little laugh at Elon Musk’s expense.

Some notable official company tweets from the gaming sphere include a reference to Tier X tanks from World of Tanks, Jagex’s nod to its own X-shaped logo, and Blizzard president Mike Ybarra subtweeting a story about Elon Musk’s Diablo IV character named “IWillNeverDie” where Ybarra mused, “Maybe I should have the team see how many times he’s actually died.”

Other official accounts have gotten in on the act as well, like GOG.com wondering aloud if it should only sell games from the XCOM series as part of its own rebranding and car manufacturer Aston Martin calling its DBX model the pinnacle of the letter X. And of course, there are lots of memes going around, from cats to the Elder Scrolls to Crystal Pepsi. To say nothing of the fact that the branding rollout hasn’t exactly been fully realized.



We liked the new Twitter logo so much, we had it installed in the office years ago. pic.twitter.com/xavcbivF5Q — Jagex (@Jagex) July 24, 2023

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, source: Twitter ( 1 9 ), or is it X now? Who knows?