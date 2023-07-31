Chronicles of Elyria boss explains how Soulbound burned through nearly $7M in three years

“I wanted to give current and future business owners – particularly game developers – an understanding of the actual and hidden costs of running a small game studio (avg. 17 employees). Very few such breakdowns exist, so I hope this proves to be a valuable resource for others.”
Thus begins the latest blog post from Chronicles of Elyria in which Jeromy Walsh highlights how the game studio managed to spend nearly $7M between 2017 and 2019 – all on a website that’s mostly intended to clarify that a game that was Kickstarted is actually going to happen.
Walsh first explains why he chose 2017 through 2019, which basically boils down to the studio still forming in 2015 and 2016, while 2020 to 2023 has seen the studio “operated with a skeleton crew, ranging from five individuals to just one” and pay legal fees. The breakdown then shows off total spend and average spend for the three selected years, breaking each one down by various categories like advertising, salary pay, convention costs, and more. Walsh further drills down on these categories and tries to explain the expenses shown.
In the closing paragraphs, Walsh bemoans how crowdfunding has “plenty of unexpected gotchas” such as paying to renew copyrights (since there’s no completed game) and the amount demanded by the IRS (because crowdsourced money is classed as money paid to the studio and not investment capital raised). He also warns potential dev studios about the expenses of payroll taxes and medical insurance and finally regrets not having gotten liability insurance for Soulbound Studios because “perception is more powerful than reality, especially in the game industry. And for better or worse, in the United States, people can sue you for just about anything they can convince a lawyer to sue you over.”
The post is framed as a way to not only inform future indies of the costs of doing business but also to commiserate with other devs about their experiences or gain advice from peers, all while bounding between selectively informative and perceptible self-pity. Unfortunately, as readers will recall, the problem is that backers still don’t have the video game they paid for – which is why the lawsuit came about in the first place.
Chronicles of Elyria
stunned MMO gamers in 2020 by announcing it was out of money, had laid off the devs, had closed Soulbound Studio, and had ended development on the game
. Though CEO Jeromy Walsh later retracted much of that and said the game was still in production with volunteer staff
, the gamers who’d backed it for $14M+ in crowdfunds pressed on with a lawsuit
that was dismissed in 2022
. Since 2021, the revivified but ensmallened team has focused on spinoff game Kingdoms of Elyria
.
Further reading:
• Chronicles of Elyria claims its Soulborn Engine ‘is a functional MMO engine once again’
• Chronicles of Elyria dev insists it will ‘return as a full-fledged MMO in no time’
• Chronicles of Elyria dev again recaps backend work, saying ‘the core platform is nearing completion’
• Chronicles of Elyria apologizes for ‘toxic’ Discord, aims to test Kingdoms of Elyria again soon
• Chronicles of Elyria boss insists Kingdoms of Elyria: Settlements will ship in 2023 in spite of lawsuit appeal
• Chronicles of Elyria dev celebrates dismissal of backer lawsuit as next phase of ‘hero’s journey’
• Chronicles of Elyria admits to running out of money in 2021, ‘hemorrhaging cash’ ever since
• Chronicles of Elyria says the mid-alpha test phase will roll out this spring, addresses stock assets
• Chronicles of Elyria is now estimating a late 2024 release
• Chronicles of Elyria’s subreddit reopens, promising ‘no more censorship from Soulbound Studios’
• Gamers’ class-action against Chronicles of Elyria studio proceeds, suit against Xsolla deferred
• The Chronicles of Elyria class-action lawsuit has been split up between two states now
• Chronicles of Elyria tweaks NDA, locks down Reddit over death threats, and proposes NFT land trades
• Chronicles of Elyria backers sound the alarm on class action waiver in new NDA
• Kingdoms of Elyria colony sim alpha test starts on July 6
• Chronicles of Elyria talks rebuilding trust in backer Q&A as the consumer lawsuit continues
• Chronicles of Elyria previews Kingdoms of Elyria gameplay, outlines the path to alpha
• Chronicles of Elyria previews its Kingdoms of Elyria alpha
• Chronicles of Elyria dev answers backers’ Kingdoms of Elyria questions
• Chronicles of Elyria developer offers a look at Milestone 2 features coming to side game Kingdoms of Elyria
• Chronicles of Elyria, now back up to five devs, examines its development achievements and shortcomings
• Chronicles of Elyria team hopes to avoid the ‘one-man economy’ pitfall
• Chronicles of Elyria on the purpose and mechanics of Kingdoms of Elyria’s fog of war
• Chronicles of Elyria boss outlines four-tier release for Kingdoms of Elyria standalone game
• Chronicles of Elyria is releasing Kingdoms of Elyria as a standalone product for backers
• Make My MMO: Chronicles of Elyria backers lodge lawsuit, Wagadu snags more funding
• Chronicles of Elyria says it’s focusing on settlement development in the short term
• Chronicles of Elyria clarifies art and comms as players vow their lawsuit will go forward
• Chronicles of Elyria is still in development, new video from Soulbound vows
• Soulbound Studios insists work on Chronicles of Elyria continues in pre-litigation paperwork response
• Chronicles of Elyria fans have filed the pre-litigation paperwork necessary to sue Soulbound Studios
• Chronicles of Elyria backers have now hired a lawyer to file a class action suit
• Chronicles of Elyria restores forums and gives parkour demo to all backers
• Chronicles of Elyria players allege that Xsolla is now stonewalling on refunds
• Chronicles of Elyria boss insists work on the game continues in spite of team layoff
• Make My MMO: Following Chronicles of Elyria reports, state attorney general addresses crowdfunding scams
• Chronicles of Elyria boss says development is still ongoing, still seeking funding
• Disgruntled Chronicles of Elyria backers seek aid from the Washington attorney general
• Vague Patch Notes: Chronicles of Elyria’s road to nowhere
• The Daily Grind: Are you angry about the collapse of Chronicles of Elyria?
• Make My MMO: Chronicles of Elyria becomes the highest-profile MMORPG Kickstarter to crash and burn
• Kickstarted MMORPG Chronicles of Elyria halts development, lays off all employees
Advertisement