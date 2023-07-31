EVE Online looks back at 20 years of ‘friendship, creation, contribution, and destruction’ and hints at future plans

With 20 years under the game’s belt, there’s lots of cause for EVE Online to look back at what’s come, appreciate what is out now, and stare forward into the horizon. That’s basically what a letter from the sandbox’s director CCP Rattati, which spends most of its time being retrospective (obviously).

While CCP Rattati considers the game’s previous 20 years, there is a great deal of focus on the last nine months in general and the recent Viridian launch in specific. “Friendship, creation, contribution, and destruction are a big part of what EVE is all about, and that is what we will build towards with our exceptional community,” he writes. “Our goal is to give everyone a place and role to play, a purpose and drive no matter what your career path, or focus, is in EVE.”

As for the game’s future, CCP Rattati notes that CCP Games is already hard at work on the winter expansion, but before then there will be several events lined up including Crimson Harvest and Winter Nexus, while the Empire Day event is being put on hold in order for the studio to “strengthen the tools needed to bring [players] bigger and better content, faster and more reliably.” The letter also confirms that the next arc event will be coming in the next few weeks. Finally, there’s an updated content roadmap for players to check out below.