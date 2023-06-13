EVE Online launches its Viridian summer expansion today

EVE Online’s big summer expansion is finally here, and CCP Games is hoping that players will embrace its theme of “Express Your Identity.”

The Viridian expansion to the long-running space MMO adds plenty in the way of tools and customization for various galactic projects. This includes personalizing upwell structures, the ability to track member contributions to corporation projects, homefront operations with collaborative challenges, and the new Tech II Dreadnaughts.

EVE Online’s already-impressive space scene gets a glow up with this expansion thanks to volumetric clouds, visual updates to 68 ships, and better-looking missile impacts.

Seeking a more granular look into this expansion? The full patch notes are up.