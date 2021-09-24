Chronicles of Elyria’s subreddit reopens, promising ‘no more censorship from Soulbound Studios’

Back in the middle of July this year, Chronicles of Elyria made the decision to shut down its subreddit, claiming a “torrent of abuse” and “daily threats of violence” that Soulbound Studios claimed to be receiving from “a small but vocal minority” of players. As of yesterday, that subreddit is now back open and under new management. And that management is wholly independent of the studio.

“This subreddit should, and will be, a place for people to talk about Chronicles of Elyria, Kingdoms of Elyria and all that is related to them. No more censorship from Caspian or Soulbound Studios. All previous moderators have been removed and permanently banned. Minor changes to rules etc will happen, and I’ll put out a call for mods in a short while.”

The subreddit has sprung back to life with a couple of posts after the announcement of its reopening, and as one might expect, it’s highlighting the class-action lawsuit against COE. The sub’s “about” section even references the ongoing suit and advises that “extreme caution should be taken if looking to become financially involved with the project.”



source: reddit , thanks to Mazty and Pepperzine for the tip!

