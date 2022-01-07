Chronicles of Elyria is now estimating a late 2024 release

After a rocky and litigious 2021, Chronicles of Elyria is no doubt hoping to get its head above water in the new year. Soulbound Studio broke its self-imposed “radio silence” to talk about development work on the alpha build and what plans it has for 2022.

In short, it’s been kind of messy behind the scenes, culminating with an issue late last year that “rendered the game unplayable for over a month.” The alpha test only started working again on December 30th, putting everything behind schedule. Soulbound even admitted that Milestone 2 is “taking so much longer than expected.”

Thus, the current plan is to get the early alpha done by the end of January, followed by a mid-alpha test in spring, and a late-alpha in summer. It’s currently estimating Kingdom of Elyria to launch in late 2023, followed by Chronicles of Elyria — the MMO that fans ponied up $1.3M to support back in 2016 — in late 2024.

