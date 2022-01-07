Chronicles of Elyria is now estimating a late 2024 release

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
5

After a rocky and litigious 2021, Chronicles of Elyria is no doubt hoping to get its head above water in the new year. Soulbound Studio broke its self-imposed “radio silence” to talk about development work on the alpha build and what plans it has for 2022.

In short, it’s been kind of messy behind the scenes, culminating with an issue late last year that “rendered the game unplayable for over a month.” The alpha test only started working again on December 30th, putting everything behind schedule. Soulbound even admitted that Milestone 2 is “taking so much longer than expected.”

Thus, the current plan is to get the early alpha done by the end of January, followed by a mid-alpha test in spring, and a late-alpha in summer. It’s currently estimating Kingdom of Elyria to launch in late 2023, followed by Chronicles of Elyria — the MMO that fans ponied up $1.3M to support back in 2016 — in late 2024.

Source: Chronicles of Elyria
Chronicles of Elyria stunned MMO gamers in 2020 by announcing it was out of money, had laid off the devs, had closed Soulbound Studio, and had ended development on the game. Though CEO Jeromy Walsh later retracted much of that and said the game was still in production with volunteer staff, the gamers who’d backed it for $14M+ in crowdfunds pressed on with legal action. In 2021, Walsh began releasing new videos on the production he says is happening, though the focus has been more on spinoff game Kingdoms of Elyria.
Further reading:
Advertisement

No posts to display

5
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
Bruno Brito

“taking so much longer than expected.”

I mean, everything takes longer than expected when you burn through support, resources and manpower with greedy shit.

But as the saying goes: Where there’s a will, there’s a Walsh.

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
23 minutes ago
Reader
Jim Bergevin Jr

Just keep kicking the can down the road. They’ll eventually get to an intersection and the can will get crushed.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
27 minutes ago
Harry Koala
Reader
Harry Koala

An early entrant for next years ‘biggest fib of 2022’ column?

You must be logged in to vote5You must be logged in to vote 
33 minutes ago
Reader
Loyal Patron
Patreon Donor
Kickstarter Donor
johnwillo

Development will continue until the lawyers go away.

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
35 minutes ago
Reader
urinal_goose

Who in their right mind thinks that what he’s claiming is even remotely probable?

You must be logged in to vote4You must be logged in to vote 
39 minutes ago