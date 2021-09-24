World of Warcraft nerfs several Legion raids for solo play

Let’s take a moment to close our eyes and think back to several years ago when Legion was the current landscape of World of Warcraft. Remember when people actually loved the expansion they were in? That the current pack wasn’t a soul-crushing disappointment that sent people fleeing in horror? Good times. Good times.

Anyway, thanks to the current level cap, one popular activity for players is to jump back into Legion’s raids all by their lonesome. Solo raids is an engaging subculture in the game, and, surprisingly, one that Blizzard endorses and supports. To aid in that, the studio announced this week that it’s nerfing the boss fights for several of its Legion raids if a player goes in there solo.

These nerfs impact five bosses of the Antorus raid, three for the Tomb of Sargeras encounter, Gul’dan in the Nighthold, and Helya in Trial of Valor.