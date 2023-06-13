Camelot Unchained boss discusses the MMO’s dungeon building tool and character progression

While a lot of what the 10-year-old in-development MMO Camelot Unchained talked about in its last newsletter was about UI updates and alloys, there have been other steps forward as well, which were shared in City State Entertainment’s latest monthly report and further discussed by CSE boss Mark Jacobs in his latest livestream.

One of the primary points of interest is a dungeon building tool, which has been a major focus for Jacobs. This tool is primarily being used to craft a location known as The Depths, but it’s also being heralded as a way for the entire team to more easily create other dungeon delves and underground mines moving forward.

Another major note that Jacobs discusses is related to character progression, which will primarily be focused on characters growing stronger with repeated use of a weapon or item, along with a skill tree that’s described as branching but easy to read and mechanically uniform between combatants and crafters. Jacobs also promised more details on the progression system in a separate presentation next month.



The rest of the livestream took player questions, where Jacobs confirmed the studio has hit its hiring goal, discussed the effect of RNG on crafting and its intended limited impact, talked about the social cooperation inherent in an RvR title, and contextualized the team’s recent UI overhaul.

Meanwhile, the June monthly development report notes other updates on alloy stats, NPC behavior and AI, and several crafting updates related to UI, item salvaging, and item stats, followed by another look at crafting’s recent addition of alloys and mechanics with picture accompaniment.