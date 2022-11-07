Crowfall is going offline on November 22, supposedly for further development work

Since Crowfall was purchased in December of last year, the news coming out of the game has been minimal at best. So today’s announcement that the game will go offline as of November 22nd will likely not come as a major surprise to anyone, with the game’s shop being completely free for everyone currently playing until the serves go offline.

The bright side, if there can be said to be one, is that supposedly this is not the end of the game but a pause; the announcement claims that work is being done on the game’s development and it makes sense to pause live service for a development focus. Of course, the announcement also claims that nothing has been firmly decided and states that nothing is off the table, which raises the question of whether or not there is a plan in the first place and whether whatever finally comes back online will still feel like Crowfall. Our condolences to players and fans, especially those who backed the game initially to the tune of $1.7 million.