Nightingale shares stats and pics from recent alpha test, its largest to date

While we wait and hope that the delayed Victorian survival sim Nightingale will hit its fall 2023 launch window, we can take solace that progress is being made in its testing cycle. Inflexion put up a new blog post this week to say that the recent alpha playtest wrapped up, marking the “biggest” such test the studio has conducted to date.

While the studio declined to share news as to additional alpha or beta tests, it did share some pictures and statistics from the June playtest. Among the facts include 3,715 campfires lit, one player passing 137 hours /played, and another reaching level 80.

Inflexion’s been offering up other tidbits about the game on Twitter, including a glimpse at the Bound enemy race, Brippo mobs, and the Crude estate player housing set.