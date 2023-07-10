Rainbow Six player responsible for a swatting of Ubisoft sentenced to three years of community service

Back in 2020, the developers of Ubisoft Montreal were faced with a frightening and harrowing experience when the office building they work at was the target of a fake emergency call, which saw police spend hours trying to find a reported hostage threat and terrified employees barricade themselves on the office building’s roof. That fake call was put in by 22-year-old Yanni Ouahioune, who has been sentenced for the act.

Ouahinoune has to complete three years of community service, undergo treatment for a mental health problem that he has reportedly been seeing a psychiatrist about for years, and compensate victims for an undisclosed amount. Ouahinoune will also have to take up work or work training.

Ouahinoune has been a persistent toxic presence in gaming, primarily in Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege, where he was reportedly banned more than 80 times by the studio. He also pleaded guilty to a DDoS attack against a French government office and threats made against Minecraft developer Mojang, which were also factored in to his sentence.