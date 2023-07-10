The Quinfall won’t talk about its time travel, but it’s hoping for closed beta by the end of 2023

Earlier this year, we reported on a promising new Turkish sandbox MMO named The Quinfall that boasted a massive world, a classless system, player-run taverns, time travel, and a host of other features. But since the flurry of those initial announcements, the project’s gone a bit quieter as it heads toward a closed beta test. So what’s going on with The Quinfall?

For the most part, studio and tech firm Vawraek Technology seems content to tease fans about The Quinfall’s gameplay possibilities on Twitter a few times a month. However, there was a fairly extensive community Q&A that took place on Discord in late March and filled in some additional details about this MMO’s scope and focus.

In the Q&A, the studio said that players won’t have classes but instead will pick up a weapon (sword and shield, two-handed sword, spear, bow, staff, axe, crossbow, and dagger) and earn experience in that style. There will be 50 levels and “100 grade,” whatever that may be, to acquire. Other features include open-world dungeons, optional PvP engagements, city sieges, caravans, naval systems, and an indication of its business model: buy-to-play.

One interesting addition that Vawraek highlighted was guild islands: “Each guild can have its own island in an overseas country if certain conditions are met. Islands provide many strategic advantages to guilds. However, island ports and warehouses are vulnerable to attack. That’s why it’s so important to upgrade your island and build it strategically.”

However, the studio did not want to talk about The Quinfall’s time travel aspect, saying, “It should stay as a mystery for now.” According to the Discord Q&A, The Quinfall is aiming for a closed beta test by the end of the year.

We share with you the development stage of our character creation screen. If you want to join this exciting adventure and be informed about the developments, follow us! 🚀✨#Quinfall #VawraekTechnology #MMORPG pic.twitter.com/YQpoXJoK3f — The Quinfall (@quinfall) June 21, 2023