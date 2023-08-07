Lord of the Rings Online highlights its new cash shop and flexible coupon system

Lord of the Rings Online’s fancy new storefront is the talk of the town this week… or, at least, the talk of this past Friday’s developer livestream. Standing Stone Games said that the revamped store is doing well, all things considered.

In fact, the new store allows a more flexible coupon system than before, which is something that the studio wanted to show off. From now through August 10th, players can select one of three codes to determine a discount in using the store: LOTRO15 (15% off on three items), LOTRO20 (20% off on two items), or LOTRO30 (30% off on one item).

The studio also reminded players that the next legendary items reward season is scheduled to debut on August 16th, which means that you have until then to claim all of your current season rewards. Following that on the 17th is the return of the Farmer’s Faire celebration with new rewards. Other events of note are the return of the Curator on August 9th and Update 37’s release later this month.