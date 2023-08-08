New World devs discuss the art and writing behind the MMO’s illustrated cinematics

Amazon is back with another Forged in Aeternum video for New World this week, this one helmed by Narrative Director Rob Chestney, who chats with members of the quest design and art team about the game’s illustrated cinematics. As you’d expect, the cinematics represent a collaborative effort between the writers and the artists, who combine forces to ensure they assemble the right characters and events to strike the proper tone in-game for player eyeballs.

As Principal Quest Designer Lula Lucent explains, the writers try to settle on “the seven interesting chunks that [the team] can show the player of someone’s backstory or something that […] is more predictive of what’s going to happen,” then sort out the narrator’s dialogue – all in the service of creating a “dynamic tableau” that isn’t too overwrought with movement.

“I think we’ve gotten better over time [ensuring that] every shot has some kind of character in it, usually a known character name [or] important character,” Chestney adds. “And then where also the environment is kind of a hero in all these shorts in and of itself” in these illustrated shots that don’t require in-game assets or expensive rendering.

The video might be more interesting for folks curious about the design of these shots and less for players, but either way, the whole thing’s down below.