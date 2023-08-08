Blizzard’s Warcraft Arclight Rumble is soft launching as Warcraft Rumble

Back in May of last year, Blizzard announced a new game in its pipeline: Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a mobile strategy title using the familiar Warcraft slate of hero and villain characters, all with a cutesy minifig artstyle. It’s been in quiet closed testing ever since, but that’s about to change, as today the company revealed it’s “getting ready to enter soft launch” following player feedback. Key to this announcement is the news that the game is, well, no longer called Warcraft Arclight Rumble but rather just Warcraft Rumble.

“We’ve dropped the ‘Arclight,’ but ingenious gnomish engineering is still an integral part of our DNA,” the studio says in today’s press release. “Our new name is just a bit shorter, a bit snappier, and straight to the point – just like a round of Warcraft Rumble!”

Apparently, Blizzard will kick off a “short testing phase” limited to players in the Philippines today, then roll it out to “select regions over the following weeks and months” as polish continues and the real global launch countdown begins.

The presser also includes a list of new and rebuilt features from the last year, including an overhaul of PvP, new talents, the Gnomeregan and Deadmines dungeons, the Darkshore and Hinterlands zones, a heroic campaign, and a mode called Arclight Surge.

Neither the blog nor presser mentions what the other test regions will be; for that, you’ll have to go to Twitter, where a graphic pointing to Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Australia (in addition to the aforementioned Philippines) will surely disappoint everyone not from there.

The official blog suggests players can preregister for the soft launch on the official site or Google Play.