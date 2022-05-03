Blizzard announces Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a new strategy game for mobile devices

Had you forgotten that today was the reveal of Blizzard’s upcoming Warcraft mobile game? Well it’s here now. Warcraft Arclight Rumble is its name, and strategic battles are its game… er, it’s the game. It’s a game wherein you collect and deploy miniature figures based on the overall Warcraft universe in strategic battles, with over 65 different figures available for players to utilize in battles against both computer-controlled opponents and opposing players.
You’ll also have the selection of a variety of heroic figures to lead your army, including Alliance luminaries (Maiev Shadowsong, Tirion Fordring, and Jaina Proudmoore), Horde figures (Cairne Bloodhoof, Grommash Hellscream, and the Goblin Shredder operator Sneed), Beast leaders (Hogger and Charlga Razorflank), Undead leaders (Baron Rivendare and Bloodmage Thalnos), and even the Blackrock’s “Dark Horde” figures (General Drakkisath and Rend Blackhand). That’s a broad base to draw from, all right. Check out the first screenshots and the trailer just below, and keep your eyes peeled for more gamplay information; you can already pre-register on the Android store, with iOS planned for the near future.
If you were wondering about that rumored Pokemon Go clone, that has apparently been cancelled. A while ago, even.
Blizzard Entertainment to Bring Action-Packed Strategy to Mobile with Warcraft® Arclight Rumble™ – May 3, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 3, 2022– Blizzard Entertainment today unveiled Warcraft® Arclight Rumble™, an action-packed mobile strategy game coming later this year to Android and iOS devices in select regions. Designed from the ground up for mobile and set in the beloved Warcraft universe, Warcraft Arclight Rumble invites players to build armies with their favorite heroes and villains from Warcraft and battle it out in unique missions designed to test their tactical wits.
In Warcraft Arclight Rumble, players will be able to collect over 60 characters from across the Warcraft universe—brought to life as lovingly sculpted tabletop miniatures—and triumph through an epic single-player campaign with over 70 missions, tackle cooperative missions with friends, and test their armies in a competitive player-versus-player mode.
“Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the sort of experience that we always strive to create at Blizzard,” said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “It’s instantly fun, yet deep and rewarding over the long term, and we’re immensely proud to bring a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile. We can’t wait for players to experience the joyful chaos of this game for themselves.”
Easy to learn and fun to master, Warcraft Arclight Rumble will test players’ ability to create miniature armies to effectively overcome each mission’s unique challenges. Players will build forces from their collections of minis, starting with their armies’ Leaders—which include Warcraft notables such as the Warsong chieftain Grommash Hellscream and Archmage Jaina Proudmore—and fill in their rosters with rank-and-file Troop minis and powerful Spells. Each single-player mission presents its own distinct, bite-sized strategic puzzle to solve, and players will have to nimbly adapt their tactics in real-time to overcome these frantic challenges. Apart from the over 70 missions that make up the single-player campaign, players can also tackle Dungeons, which present distinct, sequential challenges.
In addition, players will take on demanding cooperative activities (such as Raids) and battle opponents in PvP matches, and they will also be able to join Guilds, which will allow them to chat with their comrades, plan their adventures, and work toward collective rewards. Players will continually earn in-game currency to add to and level-up their collections by simply playing the game or through purchases from the in-game shop. More information on the in-game shop, including pricing and inventory, will be available at a later date.