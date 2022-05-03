Grab a key for tomorrow’s Dysterra beta on Steam, courtesy of Kakao

Kakao and Reality MagiQ are preparing for another big beta round for Dysterra, its survival MMO that mixes “solid first person shooting with sophisticated survival and crafting elements, in a distinct dystopian world.”

“During the global beta test, they will engage in ferocious battles with a mixture of melee weapons and firearms. While the more taxing crafting requirements (lowering entry barrier for shelter construction, etc) have been modified to accommodate the game’s beta period, with Kakao Games and developer Reality MagiQ wanting participation to maximize interaction between players. There should also be more of a focus on acquiring special skills through relentless combat and base occupation. After feedback from the game’s followers — collated from previous gameplay tests — the expectation is that players will find more hit satisfaction, an upgraded UI, and greater development of motion capture animations.”

The beta begins tomorrow on May 4th and runs through May 17th, and to get you in, Kakao has granted us a stack of Steam keys! Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









Codes are redeemable through Steam; there are no regional restrictions, just note that the beta doesn’t begin until tomorrow, May 4th.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!