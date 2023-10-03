Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.5 Growing Light arrives with MSQ update, dungeon, and Island Sanctuary content

New World isn’t the only top MMORPG with a big launch today: Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 6.5, Growing Light, is officially rolling out to the live servers. In addition to expanding the Warrior of Light storyline, the update adds the Lunar Subterrane dungeon, the Abyssal Fracture trial, the Singularity Reactor unreal trial, and the third Myths of the Realm alliance raid, plus the expected round of adjustments to PvP, jobs, armoire storage, new loot, and plenty more. Island Sanctuary fans can also look forward to new content as well, and soloers can take advantage of the updated Duty Support system, which essentially allows gamers to play all main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn through Endwalker – solo.

“The Warrior of Light’s journey continues with new main scenario quests in the first of a two-part conclusion to the story told throughout the Endwalker patch series. Exciting new challenges also await, such as the third instalment of the Myths of the Realm alliance raid series: Thaleia, the Lunar Subterrane dungeon, the Abyssal Fracture trial, and the Singularity Reactor (Unreal) trial.”

And in a move sure to require some hasty updating for meme-makers, the free trial and starter edition of the game have been expanded to include Stormblood.

If you’ve content-locusted all of that, you can keep on looking ahead, as Square-Enix has already teased what’s coming in the 6.51 and 6.55 patches after this, including more main scenario quests, two new dungeons, a new arena, and more Hildibrand content.