Star Wars: The Old Republic makes sprinting an inalienable right in today’s update

From the earliest eons of recorded history, humans became known far and wide as natural-born runners. Jogging from place to place wasn’t a mere means of locomotion but of survival, hunting, and cardio workouts on the streets of suburbia. While there were always animals that could run faster than humans, we bipedal wonders were masters of the marathon.

Yet we’ve been known to apply our rapidly pumping legs to the art of sprinting as well. The current world record holder for the fastest 100 meter sprinter is held by Jamaica’s Usain Bolt, who accomplished this feat in 2009 in an astounding 9.58 seconds. One does wonder what speed records await us in the future, as we look to the stars and get ready to challenge our intergalactic foes.

This is all a long-winded way of saying that Star Wars: The Old Republic patched in Update 7.3.1b today, which mostly just made sprinting available at level 1. So… run! Pump those crazy legs and think of all of the land speed records that you definitely will not be setting as you race to the next quest giver.

The servers weren’t supposed to return until 11 a.m. EDT, but in fact they were back up just after 9 a.m. EDT, so can’t complain when a three-hour downtime takes just one.

Game Update 7.3.1b will be launching on October 3, 2023. We will be taking down servers beginning 7am CT / 12pm UTC to deploy the update. Expected downtime is 3 hours. The full list of patch notes is available here: https://t.co/rhuO8yXqY1 — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) October 2, 2023