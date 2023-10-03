Overwatch 2 hints at a spook-filled Season 7 release with a teaser trailer

While Overwatch 2 might have already confirmed that a new control map is coming to Season 7, there was already going to be more than just a map launched with the content update on Tuesday, October 10th. Indeed, there’s a whole bunch of other things being teased by the shooter, and it’s all very Halloween-themed.

The video heralds the Rise of Darkness’ arrival next week with all sorts of seasonally appropriate goodies including references to the annual Halloween Terror event, which appears to be set in the Blizzard World map, as well as lots of Halloween costume quick-cuts like a new Hammond skin and a Lillith outfit for Moira.

More salient details are expected when the full trailer premieres on Wednesday, October 4th, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Until then, we have the embed below that boils down to yet another trailer for a trailer, but at least we all know the spooky season is at hand.



Might want to keep the lights on for this one 🧟‍♂️#Overwatch2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness launches Oct 10 💀 pic.twitter.com/T6P6EqTisL — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 2, 2023