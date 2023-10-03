Mike Ybarra says World of Warcraft and its IP will get the most news at BlizzCon

Do you spend far too much time analyzing floor plans for this year’s BlizzCon and need to know which of Blizzard’s franchises is getting the short end of the stick? (The answer is StarCraft. It’s always StarCraft. Even when StarCraft II was announced, the answer was StarCraft, even before we played StarCraft II and learned its plot. It’s always StarCraft.) And now, Mike Ybarra has chimed in and promised that if you’re worried you won’t get enough World of Warcraft, that game actually has the most news at this BlizzCon, so there!

Of course, what that news actually is remains to be seen; the logical assumption is that it will involve the next expansion for retail and something for WoW Classic, although exactly what the “something” will be remains to be seen. Still, if you were worried that the MMO would be playing second or third fiddle based on its floor space at the event, you can rest easier. If you’re worried about what that news is going to be, we unfortunately cannot help you.

It's just the way the team did the graphic. I understand your point. But Warcraft, and WoW, have the most news this year. We're excited to see you all! — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 2, 2023