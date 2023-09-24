Final Fantasy XIV’s Growing Light update launches on October 3 with a new dungeon and more

The most recent Letter from the Producer LIVE announced the date: Final Fantasy XIV‘s patch 6.5, Growing Light, will release on October 3rd. Of course it will not include everything coming before the next expansion releases in summer of 2024, but the patch will contain the final installment of Myths of the Realm, a new dungeon, the first part of the MSQ, and the new trial against Zeromus. And island sanctuary updates to kick back, of course.

Meanwhile, patch 6.51 will launch late in October with the new criterion/variant dungeon (with updates to the rewards for the latter) and new tool upgrades. The 6.55 patch will have part 2 of the MSQ, more Hildibrand antics, and more relic weapon upgrades, which will launch sometime in mid-January (presumably after the Japanese fan festival). Check out the trailer for the patch just below and get ready for the full patch in just over a week.