The MOP Up: Wakfu’s brand-new tutorial island

To go along with a new single-account server, Wakfu is introducing a fresh tutorial that’s situated on Rii, the Celestial Island. The team hopes this will be a much better path to bringing new players on-board.

“The main idea of this updated tutorial is to more closely match the rest of the game, introduce more mechanics, and most of all, avoid steering the player through scripted sequences. We want to let players explore, discover, and try things out on their own.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Last Epoch busted out a hotfix: “We fixed a couple of world map bugs and the error spam at the Immortal Summit.”

World of Tanks is introducing its Waffenträger: Projekt Hyperion event this week with “superweapons going hyper!”

Tree of Savior raised its level cap to 500, added Episode 15-2, introduced a couple of raids, and opened up the new Secret Laboratory and Demonic Dwellings areas.

Prosperous Universe explains what its “translation pipeline” is and how the team is adjusting it for the future.

Path of Exiles’ senior narrative designer reflected on writing for Trials of the Ancients: “That being said, there was lots of fun inherent in writing all these. The voice actors were all fantastic to work with, and, in the end, I’m very happy with the way the whole thing ended up.”

A bunch of class changes arrived with Neverwinter’s September 19th patch.

Vendetta Online’s been busy with its recent update that includes “twelve new missions, weapon and turret cooldown indicators, enduring titled capships now record player-owned capship kill history, [and] additional fixes.”

