MMO Week in Review: Franchise revivals for EverQuest and EVE Online

It’s been a big week for gaming thanks to Unity’s self-owns and the UK’s preliminary approval of the Activision-Blizzard buyout – and a big week for MMORPGs too. We saw Daybreak pitch EverQuest 3, Blizzard bizarrely announce the dungeon finder for WoW Classic after more than a year of swearing it wouldn’t, EG7 cancel LOTRO’s remaster, and CCP reveal a brand-new EVE Online FPS spinoff dubbed EVE Vanguard.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement