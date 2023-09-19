WoW Classic pits players against the Lich King – with the dungeon finder – on October 10

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
1
Everything old is claimed to be new again.

Finally, at long last, players will get a chance to kill the Lich King in World of Warcraft! That is, if you somehow missed the point when it was first available 14 years ago and are considering your time spent in WoW Classic to be the version that “counts” for whatever reason. You live your life however you want. The point is that Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s last major content update arrives on October 10th, bringing with it three new dungeons as well as the random dungeon finder that supposedly was never coming to this version of the game.

Players will still need to wait two more days until October 12th to actually go into Icecrown Citadel to face off against Arthas for actually the last time forever for real again we mean it this time, assuming you can stop laughing about the about-face on the dungeon finder long enough to find the entrance. Of course, this is also not this week in WoW since October 10th is a while away, so life is just generally hilarious.

Source: Official Site
