A multiplayer Bluey videogame is coming to PC and console in November, and your kids want it

A few weeks back, I mentioned in MOP’s work chat that my kids have been obsessed with some random Aussie kids cartoon about dogs. “Oh, you mean Bluey,” Justin said. “I freaking love Bluey,” Colin chimed in, followed by commentary from Sam, whose kids had watched the show from the beginning. So yep, I was the last mom on Earth to hear about Bluey, but now that I’ve seen it, I understand the appeal and identify with the dad, who is the best character on a kids show ever.

Anyhow, this is relevant because a multiplayer Bluey: The Videogame is apparently en route, as an email in my inbox this morning informed me. It’s adorable. I’d say it’s not for our typical audience here on MOP, but it might just be for your littles.

“[T]he first ever Bluey video game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on November 17th, 2023. Bluey: The Videogame is based on the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning global TV show that follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad, and her little sister, Bingo. Like every kid her age, the thing Bluey likes to do best is play games. […] Up to four players can play as Bluey, her sister Bingo, Mum, and Dad . ​ Embrace your inner Bluey with minigames seen in the show such as Keepy Uppy and Magic Xylophone and complete activities to earn in-game rewards including new costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and locations.”