Lost Ark’s Mokoko Kindergarten ark pass launches tomorrow

Now don’t take this the wrong way, but Lost Ark is going to send you back to school. It’s going to school you. It thinks you belong in Kindergarten. OK, we’re just kidding. Actually it’s just gearing up to launch the Mokoko Kindergarten Ark Pass – tomorrow, in fact – and the theme is obvious.

“The newest Ark Pass arrives on September 20 and adds new ways for players to earn impactful rewards just by playing Lost Ark,” Amazon says. “Players can complete missions to progress through 30 Ark Pass levels, and with each level reached, new rewards will be unlocked and earned. The regular Ark Pass is completely free and grants a variety of helpful rewards, such as Pheons, honing material selection chests, pirate coins, and even a Legendary Card Pack! Ark Pass progress is earned across your entire roster, and the rewards are roster bound.”

Do note that as always, there are two tiers for the pass – and one of them is paid. If you really gotta get those goofy outfits.

“While all players will have access to the free Ark Pass, those interested in more rewards and cosmetics can exchange Royal Crystals for two premium reward tracks (Premium & Super Premium) which each layer in additional rewards to the leveling track. The Premium Ark Pass adds rewards at all 30 levels earned alongside the free rewards. Examples include more honing material selection chests, battle items, rapport chests, and more! On top of the Regular & Premium rewards, the Super Premium Ark Pass weaves the Mokoko Kindergarten cosmetic collection, Pheons, and a Legendary Card Pack through the Ark Pass.”