Diablo IV’s first open beta night was slammed with long queues, disconnects, and performance issues

The hottest ticket in gaming town this weekend may be more scorching than you can handle. Diablo IV kicked off its first open beta test yesterday, prompting a horde of action RPG fans to storm its hellgates and push its servers to the limits.

This predictably caused lengthy queue times, disconnects from the server, and a variety of other less-than-fun issues on the opening night. “The team is working through some issues behind the scenes that have been affecting players and causing them to be disconnected from the servers,” Blizzard said. “We are actively working on these issues for this weekend. Once these are resolved we will be able to increase the influx of players and queue times will be significantly reduced.”

The studio advised players to not jump out of any queues they might find themselves in, as this would reset their place in line. For what it’s worth, this author had no problems logging in right away and getting into the game on Saturday morning.

We are aware of the issues impacting Open Beta Early Access, leading to long queue times and server disconnections. The team is managing the rate of players entering the game until we have a full fix for the connection issues. For more updates visit: https://t.co/FmJb8FaIjC — Diablo (@Diablo) March 17, 2023