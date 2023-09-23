Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen shows off its new ‘hand-painted’ art style

Remember how just a few weeks ago, Visionary Realms said that it was overhauling Pantheon’s boring old art in favor of making it both “gritty” and “painterly?” If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a five-minute YouTube video is worth at least a few paragraphs on an MMORPG news website, yes?

This past Friday, the studio showed off a video of Pantheon’s revised art style, which is certainly a lot more colorful and stylized as the team drifts away from using purchased Unity assets and a realistic look. This includes updating NPC models, characters, and the entire landscape.

“The direction we’ve gone is a hand-painted style,” explained VR’s Chris Perkins. His team went on to say that this art style gives its own “recognizable identity” that can “withstand the test of time.” This switch is also benefiting the development of the game, allowing the team to add in art at a faster pace than ever before while retaining a clean look.

Check it out and let us know what you think of this art direction down in the comments: