The Division 3 is happening, but it’s going to be a while before we see it

It’s official: Ubisoft is moving ahead on making The Division 3.

This seems like a no-brainer, really, when you consider how popular its apocalyptic shooter series has been, but it’s still good to hear of The Division’s continuation. The studio is putting Star Wars Outlaws’ Julian Gerighty at the head of a new team that’s being assembled right now.

“This announcement represents Ubisoft’s dedication to the longevity of the brand,” Ubisoft said in a press release.

Other than revealing that the project was actually happening, Ubisoft didn’t say much else about the specifics of the project. The first Division game, set in New York City, came out in 2016, with its Washington D.C.-based sequel arriving three years later in 2019. Both titles have racked up over 40 million players in their run so far.

The press release did indicate that The Division 3 is still a ways out at this point and will be developed among a “plethora of other projects” in the same franchise, including the mobile Division: Resurgence and the survival Division: Heartland.