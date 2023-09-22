Destiny 2 shows off the new supers coming in The Final Shape and keeps fighting crafted weapon glitches

Every expansion of Destiny 2 brings new supers to the game’s three classes, but since there won’t be any new element in The Final Shape, what would those new powers look like? Well, let Bungie show you with a series of three new videos.

As referenced in the lede, these new supers are drawn from existing elements – the three base arc, void, and solar ones, to be specific – to give Guardians new magical things to throw at foes. Titans will summon toss three void axes that draw enemies in and explode, while those same three axes can be picked up and wielded by players; Hunters can throw an arc dagger forward to blip and explode into enemies a total of three times; and Warlocks use solar power to boost themselves and change their grenade into a sentient Spirit of Flame, all while granting allies increased ability regeneration, damage resistance, and a scorch effect to any of their equipped kinetic or solar weapons.

In addition to these new supers, The Final Shape will grant each class new aspects: Titans can consume a grenade to cover themselves in a shield that can later be detonated to deal damage, Hunters can use their class ability while airborne to jolt enemies and empower allies below them, and Warlocks can summon a solar mortar launcher to lay down fire on distant foes. If seeing is believing for all of these powers, you can watch them all in the videos below the cut.



In other D2 news, Bungie’s weekly newsletter has offered a more in-depth look at fixing the overpowered weapon glitch it was wrestling with last weekend. The newsletter also took a closer look at recoil changes coming to certain weapons in the next season.

As for that weapon crafting glitch, yesterday’s patch largely brought things back to normal, though Bungie did quickly impose another temporary crafting freeze to reshaping enhanced raid adept weapons in order to stop a new exploit. A future update is promised to fully patch the issue.