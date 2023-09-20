Destiny 2 wrestles with overpowered crafted weapons and DDoS attacks

The Guardians of Destiny 2 are generally written as powerful space wizards who wield magical abilities and unique firearms to take down galactic threats, but it’s likely that Bungie didn’t expect players to craft weapons that could trivialize some of the shooter’s most challenging content. That’s been the problem that the studio has been wrestling all through this past week, which in turn has forced some adjustments that have been further complicated with DDoS attacks.

The weapons issues in question were first noted by Bungie this past Friday, when it confirmed that it was looking into a way to fix specific weapon perks that could be crafted into other legendary weapons. This glitch was allowing such mad combinations like exotic perks on legendary weapons or combining two legendaries together – a situation that sparked debates between players who liked finding fun overpowered builds and others who argued against their effects on competitive PvP.



Bungie continued to keep fans of the shooter abreast on plans to fix the glitch over the weekend, noting that the matter ended up being more complex to address than previously assumed. It all culminated in hotfixes pushed out this past Sunday that have temporarily disabled certain exotic and legendary frames and perks.

Shortly after the fixing went live, D2 players began reporting multiple disconnects and error codes, which was being attributed to these crafting fixes, but according to Bungie it’s a result of a DDoS attack – an admission that the studio doesn’t often share because of security reasons. “We want to thank our players for their patience as our teams work swiftly to ensure the integrity of the game and continue to implement our roadmap for future stability improvements,” the studio promises.

In other D2 news, the charitable Bungie Foundation has teamed up with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that helps global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises, to create the charitable Jumpmaster pin. Purchase of this pin also includes a special emblem, while all proceeds of pin sales will benefit Team Rubicon.

Over the past couple of days, we've seen a spike in error codes and disconnects. The team has confirmed that these error codes are not related to the planned fixes rolling out for the recent crafting issue and are instead a result of DDoS attacks. While we typically don't confirm… — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 20, 2023