Massively OP Podcast Episode 437: The MMO moving-in blues

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Star Trek Online’s pumped-up Borg, World of Warcraft’s patches of the present and future, Lord of the Rings Online’s sea-faring class, Elder Scrolls Online’s endless dungeon, and financial barriers to getting back into MMORPGs.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO housing
- News: Star Trek Online releases its Incursion update
- News: World of Warcraft pushes out Fury Incarnate, starts talking up Guardians of the Dream
- News: LOTRO previews its new Mariner class
- News: Elder Scrolls Online is going to get an endless dungeon
- Mailbag: MMOs that make it expensive and not expensive to return
- Outro
