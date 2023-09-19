Massively OP Podcast Episode 437: The MMO moving-in blues

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Star Trek Online’s pumped-up Borg, World of Warcraft’s patches of the present and future, Lord of the Rings Online’s sea-faring class, Elder Scrolls Online’s endless dungeon, and financial barriers to getting back into MMORPGs.

