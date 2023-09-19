Overwatch 2 is re-running past content for all three weeks of its first birthday events

Bree Royce
Can you believe it’s already been almost a year since Blizzard pushed Overwatch 2 out the door without the key thing that set it apart from its predecessor? Then it lost most of its playerbase and canceled the core PvE feature people bought the game for? Yeah, the year has been a bit of a bummer in spite of Blizzard’s efforts with Invasion, but the studio is making the best of it and rolling out a birthday party anyway. In fact, the party is split over three weeks:

  • Week 1 heralds the return of the Winter Wonderland modes (Mei’s Snowball Offense, Yeti Hunt, and Flash Freeze), plus Battle for Olympus.
  • Week 2 returns classic assault maps in the arcade, in addition to Catch-A-Mari and Star WatchL Galactic Rescue.
  • And Week 3 showcases a reprise of the Summer Games and Mischief & Magic.

Pretty much everything mentioned in the blog is a re-run of content you’ve seen before, packed into a three-week span running from now through October 9th. In fact, even the cash-shop buyables are flagged as merely “returning premium skins,” though it’s a nice perk that completing the challenges awards the credits to buy them.

“While there have been a lot of new experiences and seasonal events, we can’t wait to show you what’s to come,” Blizzard says. “Be on the lookout for new experiences to the future, including an all-new crossover event starting in Season 7 and lots of exciting news coming this BlizzCon.”

