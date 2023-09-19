Star Citizen confirms HDR support and what items will persist in alpha 3.20’s release

Looking to make your brights brighter and your shadows shadowier in Star Citizen? Then you’ll be in luck once alpha 3.20 goes live because CIG has confirmed that HDR support is in for the next build of the spaceships sandbox’s alpha.

The announcement doesn’t get too much simpler than that, but it also goes into a few details on just what HDR is, how to best take advantage of it, and a few other parameters that players can adjust if they’re not getting the viewing experience they want. In other words, it’s a simple addition all things considered.

On the subject of alpha 3.20, the studio has listed some of the items that will persist between 3.19 and 3.20 such as aUEC and ships bought with aUEC, reputation, and looted weapons and armor. Things that will not persist into the new build include consumables, rented ships, and in-progress refinery jobs, as well as salvaged ship components.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
