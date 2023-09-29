Final Fantasy XIV posts the preliminary patch notes for next week’s Growing Light update

Final Fantasy XIV fans can pretty much set their watch to a number of things that the MMORPG puts out, and one of those things is the preliminary patch notes arriving before a major content patch. That’s the case once again for the Growing Light update arriving on October 3rd, as there are some preliminary patch notes to read ahead of the content’s launch.

The notes detail the variety of content updates that players are already looking forward to such as new story quests, new encounters, and new side content, but they also point out additional details including increased XP and tomestone rewards for many alliance raids, a peek at several new furnishings, adjusted encounter mechanics for three of the game’s older dungeons, new Viera and Hrothgar hairstyles, and a variety of UI updates for Crystalline Conflict PvP.

Maintenance for Growing Light will once again be a 24 hour-long affair starting Monday, October 2nd, at 6:00 a.m. EDT, but there are a bunch of updates to read about beforehand for fans to comfort themselves before all of the new stuff goes live.