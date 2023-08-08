Lost Ark’s Aeromancer finally launches with the next update on August 16

MMO gamers have been waiting – not particularly patiently – for the Aeromancer to finally launch in the global version of Lost Ark, and as of next week, it finally will.

“The Aeromancer arrives in Arkesia next week on August 16, accompanied by progression events to help players quickly level up,” Amazon told players this afternoon. “With power of mystical illusion she’s able to manipulate the weather to devastating effect on the battlefield, or fight to vanquish enemies with spectacular flourishes of her umbrella.

“The Aeromancer’s Identity is Sun Shower. The Sun Shower Raindrop Meter is filled as the Aeromancer successfully hits enemies with skills, and Sun Shower can be used when the meter fills all the way up— providing dual benefits of offense and defense. Upon using Sun Shower, the Aeromancer’s basic attacks and movement skill evolve while active, nearby enemies are constantly damaged, and her (and her party’s) damage received from enemies is reduced.”

In addition to running down the Aeromancer’s skills, Amazon has promised that the South Vern Powerpass and multiple progression events are en route. Full notes have yet to be posted.

The Aeromancer arrives August 16, accompanied by progression events to help players quickly level up! Learn more here!

☔️ https://t.co/mAh3vI1T6w pic.twitter.com/Hqth8DrwuJ — Lost Ark (@playlostark) August 8, 2023