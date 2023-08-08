Red Dead Redemption is getting a basic re-release, Red Dead Online continues its shambolic updates

Rockstar Games appears to be continuing to take the minimum viable product path when it comes to supporting the long-suffering Red Dead Online fanbase (when that fanbase isn’t already taking matters into its own hands) as well as the IP’s overall fanbase. After months of speculation, the studio has released an announcement trailer that confirms the original Red Dead Redemption will be getting re-released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch instead of the remaster to newer platforms that fans were likely hoping for.

The re-launched title will first make its way to digital storefronts, followed by a physical release on October 13th, and will bundle together the full single-player portion of the game and the Undead Nightmare DLC for $50. None of its multiplayer features will make it to the port.

Rockstar has also confirmed that this will not be a re-master of the game, nor will such a remaster for PC and newer consoles be made; rumors of an updated RDR first began circulating in June, but the dreadful 2021 remaster of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy apparently saw those plans axed.

Meanwhile in RDO, the shoulder shrug-like updates continue forth with boosts to rewards, XP, gold, and RDO$ across its existing activities along with an outfit inspired by one of the game’s fans. So while Rockstar continues to be heads-down on making Grand Theft Auto VI, it would still like your money for a largely ignored IP, please.

